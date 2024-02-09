Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Regional Management (NYSE:RM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $30.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Regional Management from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RM opened at $23.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.37 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 53.72 and a quick ratio of 53.73. Regional Management has a one year low of $20.62 and a one year high of $38.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Regional Management by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,516 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.5% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Regional Management by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,812 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Regional Management by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders in the United States. It offers small and large installment loans; and retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products.

