Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $188.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Republic Services traded as high as $175.35 and last traded at $175.13, with a volume of 181363 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $173.68.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Republic Services by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 3,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

