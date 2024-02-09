Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now forecasts that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $4.60 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.55 EPS.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology service provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTSH. Wedbush upped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $78.30 on Friday. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $56.45 and a 52 week high of $78.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional Trading of Cognizant Technology Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth $27,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 27.62%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.