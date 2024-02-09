Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. National Bank Financial has a “Sec Perform Spec Market Wgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.21 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$19.39.

First Quantum Minerals Price Performance

Shares of TSE FM opened at C$12.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$9.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total value of C$496,750.50. 19.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About First Quantum Minerals

(Get Free Report)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.