Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Las Vegas Sands in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst H. Ray now expects that the casino operator will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Las Vegas Sands’ current full-year earnings is $2.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Las Vegas Sands’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com cut Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.82.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LVS stock opened at $53.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $65.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 34.32% and a net margin of 11.77%. The company’s revenue was up 161.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 197.4% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 452 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Las Vegas Sands by 434.7% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 524 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total value of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Las Vegas Sands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

Las Vegas Sands declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the casino operator to purchase up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

