Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.
Resources Connection Stock Performance
NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48.
Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection
About Resources Connection
Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.
