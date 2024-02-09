Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Resources Connection Stock Performance

NASDAQ RGP opened at $13.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.42. Resources Connection has a 52 week low of $12.50 and a 52 week high of $18.48.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company had revenue of $163.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Resources Connection

About Resources Connection

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,134,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,486,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Resources Connection by 41.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,277,000 after buying an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Resources Connection by 153.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 215,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 130,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

