Reviewing China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY) and OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL)

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) and China Gas (OTCMKTS:CGHLY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for OPAL Fuels and China Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OPAL Fuels 1 0 5 0 2.67 China Gas 0 0 1 0 3.00

OPAL Fuels presently has a consensus target price of $13.31, suggesting a potential upside of 184.40%. Given OPAL Fuels’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe OPAL Fuels is more favorable than China Gas.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OPAL Fuels $235.53 million 3.43 $11.32 million $0.77 6.08 China Gas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares OPAL Fuels and China Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

OPAL Fuels has higher revenue and earnings than China Gas.

Profitability

This table compares OPAL Fuels and China Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OPAL Fuels 11.06% -0.80% 1.00% China Gas N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. 84.8% of OPAL Fuels shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OPAL Fuels beats China Gas on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel. In addition, it offers design, development, and construction services for hydrogen fueling stations. Further, the company generates and sells renewable power to utilities. OPAL Fuels Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in White Plains, New York.

About China Gas

China Gas Holdings Limited operates as a gas operator and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company invests in, constructs, operates, and maintains city and town gas pipelines, gas terminals, storage and transportation facilities, and gas logistics systems; transmits natural gas and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) to residential, industrial, and commercial users; constructs and operates compressed natural gas/liquefied natural gas refilling stations; and develops technologies related to natural gas and LPG. It is also involved in the investment in petrochemical facilities of storage and transportation; producing, storing, and selling of LPG and chemical products, as well as propane and butane; CBM business; exploration and production of coal bed methane; and gas station administration services. In addition, the company offers treasury, management, consultancy, and procurement services; and engages in wholesale and retail of household equipment, electric appliances, kitchen appliances, and others. Further, it is involved in the development and investment in clean energy; wholesale and trading of natural gas and liquefied natural gas; and sale of electricity, as well as develops, produces, and sells gas meters, and other utility systems. Additionally, the company offers gas stoves, water heater, and wall-mounting heaters; safety products, such as pipes, valves, and alarms; food staples, and cooking ingredients. Furthermore, the company engages in the wholesale, retail, installs, and maintains of household equipment, electric appliances, and kitchen appliances, as well as involved in investment holding and distributes heating services. China Gas Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

