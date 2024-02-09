Reviewing Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) and Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) and Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rithm Capital and Universal Health Realty Income Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rithm Capital 0 0 6 0 3.00 Universal Health Realty Income Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rithm Capital presently has a consensus price target of $11.63, suggesting a potential upside of 14.76%. Given Rithm Capital’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Rithm Capital is more favorable than Universal Health Realty Income Trust.

Volatility & Risk

Profitability

Rithm Capital has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rithm Capital and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rithm Capital 21.51% 17.01% 3.00% Universal Health Realty Income Trust 18.28% 7.94% 2.88%

Dividends

Rithm Capital pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.9%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.6%. Rithm Capital pays out 69.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Universal Health Realty Income Trust pays out 230.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has increased its dividend for 38 consecutive years. Rithm Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rithm Capital and Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rithm Capital $4.73 billion 1.04 $954.52 million $1.45 6.99 Universal Health Realty Income Trust $90.62 million 5.85 $21.10 million $1.26 30.44

Rithm Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Universal Health Realty Income Trust. Rithm Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Universal Health Realty Income Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

44.6% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Rithm Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rithm Capital beats Universal Health Realty Income Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an investment manager that operates a vertically integrated mortgage platform and invests in real estate and related properties in the United States and Europe. The company provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and single-family rental loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was formerly known as New Residential Investment Corp. and changed its name to Rithm Capital Corp. in August 2022. Rithm Capital Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human-service related facilities including acute care hospitals, behavioral health care hospitals, specialty facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments or commitments in seventy-six properties located in twenty-one states.

