ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Performance

ReWalk Robotics has a twelve month low of $0.56 and a twelve month high of $1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.76.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 238.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReWalk Robotics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

