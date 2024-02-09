Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on RBLX. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Roblox from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a buy rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.05.

Roblox Price Performance

Roblox stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.62. Roblox has a 52-week low of $24.88 and a 52-week high of $47.65.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 652.99% and a negative net margin of 41.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,535.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 4,495 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $164,966.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 97,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,587,535.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 8,333 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $343,069.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,786,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,914,445.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 308,272 shares of company stock worth $12,671,049. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Roblox

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Featured Stories

