Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,498,488 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 559,395 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.28% of Rogers Communications worth $57,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,736,531 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $549,739,000 after acquiring an additional 396,045 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,396,833 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $646,770,000 after acquiring an additional 238,829 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in Rogers Communications by 0.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 10,818,315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,131,000 after acquiring an additional 57,774 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Rogers Communications by 5.8% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,148,044 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $339,007,000 after acquiring an additional 505,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 2,701.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,292,839 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $126,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rogers Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RCI opened at $45.82 on Friday. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.55 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.3742 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 122.50%.

Rogers Communications Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

