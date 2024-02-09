Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Holdings Trimmed by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,124 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steph & Co. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,048 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,021 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 783 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 27,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $146.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.33 and its 200-day moving average is $124.58. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $146.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.05.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ROST

About Ross Stores

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.