Roth Capital Comments on Range Resources Co.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Range Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Range Resources from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark cut Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $28.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.87. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $22.61 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Range Resources by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 3.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 10,403 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,339 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.73%.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

