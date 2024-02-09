Royal Bank of Canada Boosts TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$36.00

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on TMX Group to C$35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their target price on TMX Group to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TMX Group to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TMX Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$35.86.

TMX Group Stock Down 0.4 %

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

Shares of TSE:X opened at C$34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. TMX Group has a one year low of C$26.09 and a one year high of C$34.32. The company has a market cap of C$9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$31.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$30.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

