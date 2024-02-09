Royal Bank of Canada Raises First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$19.00

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FCR.UN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets set a C$16.00 price objective on shares of First Capital Realty and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a buy rating on shares of First Capital Realty in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$18.23.

First Capital Realty Trading Up 2.1 %

First Capital Realty Company Profile

FCR.UN opened at C$16.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.87, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of C$3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$15.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.35. First Capital Realty has a fifty-two week low of C$12.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

