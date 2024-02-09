Royal Bank of Canada Raises Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $158.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $158.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FI. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.39.

Fiserv stock opened at $143.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. Fiserv has a 1-year low of $103.99 and a 1-year high of $145.87.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total value of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after purchasing an additional 789,232 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,391,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,067,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Fiserv by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

