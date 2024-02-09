Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $139.11

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $139.11 and last traded at $138.86, with a volume of 159189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $138.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYAAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Ryanair Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 15.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Ryanair’s payout ratio is currently 7.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ryanair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryanair by 1.3% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryanair by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 43.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.

