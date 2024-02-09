Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sanjit Biswas Sells 79,165 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 79,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.42, for a total value of $2,487,364.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,528. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,216 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total value of $2,944,456.88.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $3,120,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total transaction of $3,249,600.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, Sanjit Biswas sold 87,127 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $2,842,954.01.

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 96,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $3,048,960.00.

On Tuesday, December 26th, Sanjit Biswas sold 90,012 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total value of $3,151,320.12.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Sanjit Biswas sold 107,130 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $3,590,997.60.

On Friday, December 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 138,272 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $4,692,951.68.

On Tuesday, November 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 73,474 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $1,960,286.32.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 78,420 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $2,066,367.00.

IOT stock opened at $34.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.02 and a 200-day moving average of $28.20. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.91.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Samsara had a negative net margin of 26.77% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $237.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Samsara Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 22,586,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,989 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,342,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,577,000 after buying an additional 898,428 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,326,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after acquiring an additional 320,468 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 11.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,959,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,445,000 after acquiring an additional 731,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Samsara by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,951,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,765,000 after acquiring an additional 239,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Samsara from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Samsara from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Samsara from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Samsara has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.56.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

