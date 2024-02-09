Scott H. Galit Sells 12,447 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Payoneer Global Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.80.
Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.
Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.
