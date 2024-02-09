Scott H. Galit Sells 12,447 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $60,741.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,190,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,569,986.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of PAYO stock opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.49. Payoneer Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $7.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.91 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 0.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Payoneer Global by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Payoneer Global by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.67.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

