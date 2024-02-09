Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGENGet Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.69.

Seagen Stock Performance

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.14. Seagen has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Seagen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Seagen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

