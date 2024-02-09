Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $197.69.

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $227.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.14. Seagen has a 12-month low of $123.77 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,959 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,996,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Seagen by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,791,000 after buying an additional 8,149 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Seagen by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 7,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,041,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,317,568,000 after buying an additional 850,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

