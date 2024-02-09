Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Stock Holdings Boosted by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Sealed Air by 3.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after buying an additional 28,399 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 83,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 28,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 46.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 265,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,735,000 after purchasing an additional 83,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,730,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of SEE stock opened at $35.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.01. Sealed Air Co. has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SEE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.91.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SEE

About Sealed Air

(Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.