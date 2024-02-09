Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Duke Energy Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:DUK)

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Duke Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $5.58 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.60. The consensus estimate for Duke Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

DUK has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Duke Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Duke Energy Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE DUK opened at $92.65 on Thursday. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.32 and a 200-day moving average of $92.38. The firm has a market cap of $71.41 billion, a PE ratio of 59.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 261.15%.

Institutional Trading of Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.