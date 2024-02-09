SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Purchased by New York Life Investment Management LLC

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 112.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $66.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.19 and a twelve month high of $66.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. The company had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.39 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SEIC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 8,924 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $517,592.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,142. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,576 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.