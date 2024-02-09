SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.80

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.80 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 1000753 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. BTIG Research upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

SentinelOne Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.22 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.59.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SentinelOne

In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $72,826.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,609,195.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 10,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $281,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 797,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,068,295.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total value of $72,826.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 347,153 shares in the company, valued at $9,609,195.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,100,492 shares of company stock worth $25,594,249. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in S. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 5.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,554,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after acquiring an additional 74,118 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,357,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 189.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 29,793 shares during the last quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SentinelOne by 50.0% during the second quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the second quarter worth approximately $172,000. 71.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne Company Profile

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

Further Reading

