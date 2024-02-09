ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) versus MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Head to Head Review

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) and MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ServiceNow and MarketWise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ServiceNow 19.30% 11.85% 5.31% MarketWise 1.28% -2.23% 1.34%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of ServiceNow shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.3% of MarketWise shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of ServiceNow shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of MarketWise shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ServiceNow $8.97 billion 18.27 $1.73 billion $8.41 95.06 MarketWise $512.40 million 1.45 $17.99 million $0.22 10.32

This table compares ServiceNow and MarketWise’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

ServiceNow has higher revenue and earnings than MarketWise. MarketWise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ServiceNow, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

ServiceNow has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MarketWise has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ServiceNow and MarketWise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ServiceNow 0 2 23 0 2.92 MarketWise 0 1 2 0 2.67

ServiceNow presently has a consensus price target of $750.93, indicating a potential downside of 6.07%. MarketWise has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given MarketWise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MarketWise is more favorable than ServiceNow.

Summary

ServiceNow beats MarketWise on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc. provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools. It also provides information technology (IT) service management applications; IT service management product suite for enterprise's employees, customers, and partners; strategic portfolio management product suite; IT operations management product that connects a customer's physical and cloud-based IT infrastructure; IT asset management; and security operations that connects with internal and third party. In addition, the company offers integrated risk management product to manage risk and resilience; environmental, social and governance management product; human resources, legal, and workplace service delivery products; safe workplace suite products; customer service management product; and field service management applications. Further, it provides App Engine product; Automation Engine enables application to extend workflows; platform privacy and security product; procurement operations management suite; and professional and customer support services. The company serves government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil and gas, education, and consumer products through direct sales team and resale partners. It has a strategic partnership with Celonis to help customers identify and prioritize processes that are suitable for automation. The company was formerly known as Service-now.com and changed its name to ServiceNow, Inc. in May 2012. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

About MarketWise

MarketWise, Inc. operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters. It also provides a suite of stock research tools and portfolio management services under the Chaikin Analytics brand; portfolio management software tools under the TradeSmith brand name; and database of accounting-based financial summaries under the Altimetry brand. In addition, the company develops screeners, monitors, portfolio management tools, and proprietary indicators that produce a composite score to rank publicly traded companies. MarketWise, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.

