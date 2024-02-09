Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Shake Shack in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 7th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. The consensus estimate for Shake Shack’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Shake Shack’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SHAK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Shake Shack from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.79.

NYSE SHAK opened at $79.20 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 1,980.50 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Shake Shack has a twelve month low of $52.01 and a twelve month high of $80.58.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 263,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,513,000 after buying an additional 62,897 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Jeffrey Flug sold 771 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $57,878.97. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,901.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,075 shares of company stock valued at $80,852. Insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

