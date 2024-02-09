Sheila Flavell Purchases 230 Shares of FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM) Stock

FDM Group (Holdings) plc (LON:FDM – Get Free Report) insider Sheila Flavell bought 230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.44) per share, for a total transaction of £998.20 ($1,251.35).

FDM Group Stock Performance

Shares of FDM Group stock opened at GBX 434 ($5.44) on Friday. FDM Group has a one year low of GBX 362.50 ($4.54) and a one year high of GBX 897 ($11.24). The company has a market cap of £475.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.56 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 435.03 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 475.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of FDM Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

FDM Group Company Profile

FDM Group (Holdings) plc provides information technology (IT) services in the United Kingdom, North America, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It is involved in recruiting, training, and deploying its IT and business consultants across various technical and business disciplines, including development, testing, IT service management, project management office, data engineering, cloud computing, business analysis, business intelligence, cyber security, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotic process automation, as well as risk and regulation activities.

