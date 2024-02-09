Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their FY2023 earnings estimates for Sherritt International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 5th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Sherritt International’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Sherritt International’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Sherritt International alerts:

Sherritt International (TSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$34.80 million for the quarter. Sherritt International had a negative net margin of 7.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on S. TD Securities cut shares of Sherritt International from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.55 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Sherritt International from C$0.60 to C$0.55 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th.

View Our Latest Report on Sherritt International

Sherritt International Price Performance

TSE S opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. Sherritt International has a 12 month low of C$0.26 and a 12 month high of C$0.62. The stock has a market cap of C$111.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.16.

Sherritt International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.