Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target Increased to $165.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SLAB. TheStreet lowered shares of Silicon Laboratories from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $143.29.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $137.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.46. Silicon Laboratories has a 52 week low of $74.56 and a 52 week high of $194.68.

In other news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 3,679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.22, for a total transaction of $398,141.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,231. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

