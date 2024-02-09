Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $3.57 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total value of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,151,298.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,829 shares of company stock worth $8,885,713. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $169.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.12 and a 12-month high of $172.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

