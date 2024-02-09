SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.60

SoFi Select 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SFY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.58, with a volume of 10079 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.

SoFi Select 500 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $576.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF by 78.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Select 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in SoFi Select 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000.

About SoFi Select 500 ETF

The SoFi Select 500 ETF (SFY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive SoFi US 500 Growth index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of US large-cap equities selected by market-cap. SFY was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by SoFi.

