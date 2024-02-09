Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Insider Graham Charlton Buys 10 Shares of Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT – Get Free Report) insider Graham Charlton acquired 10 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,491 ($18.69) per share, with a total value of £149.10 ($186.91).

Softcat Stock Down 1.1 %

SCT opened at GBX 1,477 ($18.52) on Friday. Softcat plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,061 ($13.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,549 ($19.42). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,637.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,389.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Softcat in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($14.42) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised Softcat to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,540 ($19.31) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Softcat Company Profile

Softcat plc operates as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

