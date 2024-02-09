Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

SRNE opened at $0.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.11. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $3.09.

Institutional Trading of Sorrento Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 293.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,396 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 1,299.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 30,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 61,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 11,289 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.48% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc engages in the research, development and manufacture of biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on therapies to treat specific stages in the evolution of cancer, from elimination, to equilibrium and escape which include biosimilars, immuno-oncology antibodies, cellular therapy, cell internalizing antibodies, and antibody drug conjugates.

