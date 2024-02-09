Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Sotera Health in a research report issued on Monday, February 5th. KeyCorp analyst B. Fishbin expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sotera Health’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sotera Health’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Sotera Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SHC opened at $15.99 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.34 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Sotera Health by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sotera Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sotera Health by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

