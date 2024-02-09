Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

SWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $6.30 to $6.90 in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.59.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SWN opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $7.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWN. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 156,725 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 20,272 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 139,901 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 80,088 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,458 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 76,127 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 184.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,456 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 50,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,886 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.