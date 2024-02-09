Spencer Adam Neumann Sells 565 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.37, for a total value of $319,434.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $558.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $241.71 billion, a PE ratio of 46.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.33 and a 12 month high of $579.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $498.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $446.63.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Netflix from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,175,799,000 after buying an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after buying an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390,820 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,685,218,000 after acquiring an additional 182,849 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Netflix by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,463,661 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,906,005,000 after acquiring an additional 644,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.