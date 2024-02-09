Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Sphere 3D in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Trading Up 11.0 %

Shares of Sphere 3D stock opened at $2.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67. Sphere 3D has a 12 month low of $0.57 and a 12 month high of $4.09.

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The technology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter. Sphere 3D had a negative return on equity of 419.04% and a negative net margin of 841.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sphere 3D will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sphere 3D

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sphere 3D by 62.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 851,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 328,746 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Sphere 3D by 537.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 122,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 103,130 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Sphere 3D during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Sphere 3D

(Get Free Report)

Sphere 3D Corp. focuses on operating as a carbon neutral bitcoin mining company. The company also provides data management and desktop and application virtualization solutions through hybrid cloud, cloud, and on-premises implementations directly and through its reseller network and professional services organization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.