Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Insider Joseph B. Hampton Sells 1,294 Shares

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph B. Hampton sold 1,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total value of $75,220.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,423.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Spire Stock Up 1.0 %

SR opened at $58.46 on Friday. Spire Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $73.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day moving average of $59.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.10. Spire had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.11%. The company had revenue of $756.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spire Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on Spire from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Spire from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spire to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.43.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Spire by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Spire by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 61,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spire

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Articles

