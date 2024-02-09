Spire Wealth Management Acquires 1,089 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 17.7% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after buying an additional 38,252 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 244,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 69.3% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 12,485 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAE stock opened at $23.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a PE ratio of 10.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.21. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $21.54 and a one year high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

