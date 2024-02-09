Spire Wealth Management Boosts Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $773,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 512.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 747 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter worth $16,177,000. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.1% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.62.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VLO stock opened at $141.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.90 and its 200-day moving average is $131.16. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.60. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $35.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.45 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.31%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

