Spire Wealth Management Has $373,000 Holdings in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 126.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,971 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COIN. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 144.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 737 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Coinbase Global by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 1,120.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,355 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $91,203.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares in the company, valued at $29,333,751.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,787,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Emilie Choi sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $91,203.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 225,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,333,751.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,245,947 shares of company stock worth $174,262,795 over the last quarter. 33.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $55.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Bank of America cut their price target on Coinbase Global from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Coinbase Global from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $90.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.68.

NASDAQ COIN opened at $132.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.04 and a beta of 3.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.44. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.43 and a 52-week high of $187.39.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. It offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for consumers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable developers to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

