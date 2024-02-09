Spire Wealth Management Has $524,000 Holdings in FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,385 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FLEX LNG were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLNG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FLEX LNG by 1.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,442,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,040,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FLEX LNG by 721.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,172,000 after acquiring an additional 947,675 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 496,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 158,338 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in FLEX LNG during the second quarter worth $13,060,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of FLEX LNG by 615.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,886,000 after purchasing an additional 253,268 shares during the last quarter.

FLEX LNG Stock Performance

NYSE FLNG opened at $26.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $30.28. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $35.97.

FLEX LNG Cuts Dividend

FLEX LNG ( NYSE:FLNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $97.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.38 million. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 32.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEX LNG Ltd. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. FLEX LNG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.53%.

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. The company owns and operates vessels with M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering services.

