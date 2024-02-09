Spire Wealth Management Purchases 2,779 Shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Free Report) by 55,580.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYM. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1,149.7% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 284,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,617,000 after purchasing an additional 262,147 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the first quarter worth $12,213,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 109,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 63,834 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 13,152.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 49,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,651,000.

NYSEARCA:IYM opened at $132.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $788.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $134.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.76. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $119.22 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

