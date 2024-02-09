Spire Wealth Management Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,176 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $14,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 83,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,168,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 232,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,779,000 after buying an additional 22,264 shares during the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 432,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,672,000 after buying an additional 47,864 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 729,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of JPM opened at $174.80 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $123.11 and a 52-week high of $178.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.19. The stock has a market cap of $502.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.69). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $191.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.11.

View Our Latest Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $301,969.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $301,969.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,553.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,158,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares in the company, valued at $21,113,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,072 shares of company stock worth $6,297,103 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.