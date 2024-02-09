Spire Wealth Management Sells 377 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,216 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BHP Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,565,777 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,107,819,000 after acquiring an additional 440,525 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BHP Group by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,338,797 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $798,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,545 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BHP Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,705,642 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,985,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BHP Group by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,121,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,935,000 after purchasing an additional 199,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BHP Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,768,982 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,991,000 after buying an additional 938,755 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,833.33.

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $60.04 on Friday. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $54.28 and a 12-month high of $69.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average of $60.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

