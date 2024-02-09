Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) PT Raised to $30.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.19% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPR. Wolfe Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.72.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $28.25 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. Spirit AeroSystems has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $37.98. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.77.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $260,687,000 after buying an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and fully functional and tested wing systems.

