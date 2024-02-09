Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Strong Earnings

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOTGet Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $242.65 and last traded at $242.08. 959,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,949,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.92.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average is $172.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.