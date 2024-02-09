Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Stock Price Up 4.4% on Strong Earnings

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $242.65 and last traded at $242.08. 959,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,949,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.92.

The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.01. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 24.35%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on SPOT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $186.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spotify Technology from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.36.

Institutional Trading of Spotify Technology

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after purchasing an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 16.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,015,000 after buying an additional 523,237 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 61.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,970,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,364,000 after buying an additional 1,133,305 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,733,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,843,000 after buying an additional 10,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,025,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,146,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.71 and its 200-day moving average is $172.35. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

