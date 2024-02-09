Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $89,565.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00.

Sprout Social Stock Up 3.9 %

SPT opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $40,000.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

