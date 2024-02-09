Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Sells $89,565.00 in Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.71, for a total transaction of $89,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,396.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, January 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,500 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $93,165.00.
Sprout Social Stock Up 3.9 %
SPT opened at $63.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $68.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sprout Social
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Sprout Social in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth about $40,000.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
