Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Director Barbara Joanne Edwards Sells 1,661 Shares

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $252,787.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $732,186.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Standex International Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE SXI opened at $154.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Standex International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.02 and a fifty-two week high of $168.81.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.25 million. Standex International had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Benchmark cut their target price on Standex International from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. DA Davidson started coverage on Standex International in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $177.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Standex International by 1.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Standex International in the second quarter valued at $235,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Standex International by 20.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Standex International by 84.0% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 9,748 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Standex International by 114.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,833 shares during the period. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Standex International

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

Featured Stories

