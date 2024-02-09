Stepan Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stepan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Separately, CL King raised Stepan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th.

Stepan Stock Performance

SCL opened at $90.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $111.17.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan in the second quarter worth $99,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Stepan during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Stepan by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stepan by 2.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 283,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Stepan by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 97,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

